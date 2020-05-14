‘What do I do now?’ Answers from MCHD

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With Safer at Home overturned, local health departments are urging residents to act responsibly.

The Marathon County Health Department (MCHD) received call after call from local businesses wondering what to do, according to Director Judy Burrows.

Business owners are told to visit the Economic Development guidelines to learn about reopening safely.

Still, Burrows stressed, "COVID is still here, [it] is a novel virus we do not have immunity to it."

That's why MCHD is recommending residents continue following CDC guidelines: wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home when you feel sick.

"These protective measures that are in place are more important more now than they were yesterday," said Burrows.

Marathon County and Wausau have not issued local orders like Milwaukee and Dane County have. Burrows said the option is not off the table, they are working to determine what is best for the county.