Wausau mayor discusses potential of safer at home order in city

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As some counties and cities in the state issue their own safer at home orders, could the same happen in Wausau?

Mayor Katie Rosenberg said that because the city doesn't have it's own health department, she's deferring to the county to set official guidelines and recommendations.

However, she hopes Wausau citizens will continue to follow previously released health guidelines.

"We know that the virus isn't gone. We know that there's still a risk to the community. So, I want people who have decided to participate in business in the community in a bigger way now, they still need to be on guard. They need to protect themselves," Mayor Rosenberg said.

The mayor said she's working closely with county health officials as the landscape of the pandemic continues to change.