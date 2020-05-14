Sudden ‘Safer-at-Home’ order change causing confusion with schools

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The Safer-at-Home order has been lifted, but schools in our area remain closed.

Wednesday's Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling lifted the governor's order immediately, but is leaving some residents confused about the sudden change. The court struck down most of Governor Ever's 'Safer-at-Home' extension, lifting almost all the restrictions put in place.

The ruling did not have a plan to restart schools right away. The Department of Public Instruction says schools are still out through the end of the month and Governor Evers is hesitant to bring back school in the fall without preparation.

"It should be our goal to have school open next fall but we certainly must have a plan A, B, C and D because given the circumstances we're not sure what things are going to look like this fall," said Gov. Tony Evers, (D) Wisconsin.

News 9 caught up with the Stevens Point Area School District Superintendent who says they've been receiving a lot of calls from parents who are confused on whether or not the safer at home order changes anything for local schools.

"The safer at home order that was struck down does not have any barring on the fact that schools closed for the remainder of the year. That doesn't change, we will not be reopening this school year we are however looking at operations for summer school online," said Craig Gerlach, Superintendent for the Stevens Point Area School District.

Gerlach also says they hope to have a second summer school session, potentially face to face, but as of right now it's too soon to tell.

As far as graduation for Stevens Point Area High School seniors, they're planning a virtual and in-person graduation ceremony.

