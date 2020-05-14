Some Wausau businesses still not comfortable opening despite Court ruling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite an initial rush for some area businesses to open on Wednesday and Thursday, many business owners in the Wausau area said they still don't feel comfortable opening their doors.

Several businesses took to Facebook to share their concerns and potential plans for the future.

Downtown shops like The Local and Evolutions in Design posted saying their shops aren't in order yet, and they're still working on making the shopping experience as safe as possible for customers.

Several area restaurants are also hesitant to open.

"For us to feel safe to open the full dining area, I feel like we want to wait a little bit so that the CDC and the health departments have set clear restrictions and guidelines for us to follow," said owner of La Taqueria Valeria Melendez.

However, La Taqueria is still providing take out service.

Tyler Vogt, the owner of Malarkey's Pub, said he can't wait to open, but "it's not worth the risk of potentially harming our staff, our customers or the citizens of our community."