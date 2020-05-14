Some area businesses are choosing to wait to reopen

MINOQUA, WIS (WAOW )- Minoqua Brewing Company, which became Minoqua Sandwich company has been offering take out services for almost two months now.

Even though the northwoods restaurant relies on tourists for the warmer months, the owner tells News 9 he wants to re-open when he feels safe and ready to do so.

"Some retail stores can open because they are small not a lot of people are going in at one time bars and restaurants are hot spots for this people are eating they don't have masks on because they are eating and drinking and are you going to be thinking about social distancing when you have had a few cocktails," said owner Kirk Bangstad.

He says when he does re-open he will start with outdoor seating and is thinking about online menus so costumers do not have to touch the menus.