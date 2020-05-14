SeniorSendoff: Amherst Bowling seniors

Congratulations to the seniors of the Amherst Bowling team.

They are: Kyle Hintz, Kendell Sheldon and Bree Gullikson.

In addition to bowling, Kyle has participated in football, baseball, band, FFA and earned his Eagle Rank in Boy Scouts. He's headed to McKendree University to study Biology.

Kendell took part in hockey, softball, band, choir and a number of other clubs. She's headed to Viterbo University to study business administration.

And Bree has been a part of choir, chamber singers and women's choir, and will be headed to UW-Whitewater with the goal of becoming a special education teacher.

All three were honor students and plan to continue bowling in college.

Congrats to all three of you and best of luck next year.