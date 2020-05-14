Pleasant Friday, weekend turning wet

Well we received some light rain amounts Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly .05 to .15 of an inch in the News 9 region. There still is a small chance of a brief shower Thursday night, especially in the northern part of the viewing area. Lows will drop back to about 46 with light winds. High pressure will settle in Friday bringing quite a bit of sunshine and drier air. It should be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph becoming north.

Saturday will start with some sunshine then the clouds will increase as low pressure around Nebraska starts heading east. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s with highs in the mid 60s. It should be quite wet Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon as that low pressure moves across far southern Wisconsin. The latest data suggests that .50 to 1.5 inches of rain may fall across our region, with the heaviest south of Wausau. We will have gusty east to northeast winds making it feel quite cool. Highs on Sunday will likely stay in the 50s.

High pressure will build back into the area Monday bringing back the sunshine. That high pressure will sit over our region most of next week. As such we can expect the sunshine to linger! The warm up looks a bit slower than projected a few days ago, but it should still be very nice. High temperatures should range from the upper 60s Monday to the lower 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and close to 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. The lows will warm from the 40s into the lower 50s as the week goes on.

At this point, it appears a front may finally move in toward Friday and Saturday the 22nd and 23rd and produce a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 14-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1896 - The mercury plunged to 10 degrees below zero at Climax, CO. It was the lowest reading of record for the U.S. during the month of May. (David Ludlum)

1898 - A severe thunderstorm, with some hailstones up to 9.5 inches in circumference, pounded a four mile wide path across Kansas City MO. South-facing windows were broken in nearly every house in central and eastern parts of the city, and several persons were injured. An even larger hailstone was thought to have been found, but it turned out to be a chunk of ice tossed out the window of a building by a prankster. (The Kansas City Weather Almanac) (The Weather Channel)