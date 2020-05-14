North Central Health Care to continue visitation restrictions

Wausau, Wis (WAOW) - North Central Health Care is continuing to enforce a no-visitation policy at all nursing homes, community living group homes, and inpatient behavior health hospitals.

Even after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that struck down Safer at Home, these facilities are being advised to continue restrictions, except for some compassionate care cases. This is because of spread and severity of illness related to COVID-19 in residents.

“People who live in nursing homes and our community living group homes are among our most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19 infections. North Central Health Care will continue to restrict visitation to our nursing homes, community living group homes and inpatient behavioral health hospital at this time,” states Michael Loy, CEO of North Central Health Care, in a news release.“NCHC has continually informed residents, family members, and local & state health departments about the status of our operations and the measures we are taking to keep our residents and staff safe. We want to express our appreciation to the families and friends of our residents and patients, who have been so supportive during this uncertain time. We know how difficult this is for everyone and we want to thank them for their continued support and adherence to the visitation restrictions.”