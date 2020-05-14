More seasonal weather developing soon

Today: Cloudy with sprinkles and drizzle through mid-morning, then some breaks of sun developing during the afternoon.

High: 65 Wind: South 5-10 becoming West

Tonight: Variable clouds with a slight chance of showers north of Marathon county.

Low: 47 Wind: Light and variable

Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and nice.

High: 68 Wind: North-Northwest 10-15

It might look gloomy this morning but the weather will be turning better over the next few days. It still looks as if more Summer-like temps will develop next week.

This Thursday will start out with cloudy skies and scattered drizzle. This light precipitation will taper off by mid morning and then gradually by mid afternoon we should see a little sun breaking out. The sun should be enough to cause high temps to rise into the middle 60s, making it the warmest day since the middle of last week. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph this morning then shift to the west.

A weak cool front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin tonight will produce a chance of spotty showers north of Marathon county, otherwise a drier trend will be in the area for Friday and most of Saturday. On Friday we should have partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the 65 to 70 range. On Saturday it will be sunny in the morning, then we will have increasing clouds. With an east wind developing on Saturday it will be slightly cooler, but still nice with highs in the mid 60s.

A stronger weather system will move in from the southwest Saturday night and could linger over our area for at least the first half of the day on Sunday. As of now it looks like a fairly widespread heavier rain could be in the works, with the highest chance of over and inch of rain being in the southern half of the area. With clouds, rain, and a north wind on Sunday, high temps will likely only be in the 50s.

High pressure should move into Wisconsin on Monday of next week and it should influence our weather through at least Wednesday, bringing more sun and warmer temps. Highs should be in the upper 60s to around 70 on Monday, reach the low to mid 70s on Tuesday, and rise into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday.

Have a stupendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 14-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Seven cities across the western U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date as unseasonably hot weather made a comeback. The record high of 103 degrees at Sacramento CA was their ninth in eleven days, and also marked a record seven days of 100 degree heat for the month. Their previous record was two days of 100 degree heat in May. (The National Weather Summary)