Mayor Rosenberg shares statement about Safer at Home ending

Wausau, Wis (WAOW) - Mayor Katie Rosenberg recognizes that there may be confusion around the Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling.

"As your mayor, I am in constant communication with the Marathon County Health Department and the Marathon County Health Officer to determine our steps forward as a region," Rosenberg said in a news release. "We expect more guidance from the state today and we will be unified in our approach."

Rosenberg also points out that although the Safer at Home order is over, the virus still exists, and that CDC safety guidelines should still be followed. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has created reopening guidelines "that will help keep employees and customers safe."

Reopening procedures will be announced will be announced in the coming weeks.