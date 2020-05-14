 Skip to Content

May 2020 Jefferson Award: Brian Williams

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Marine Corp veteran and teacher from Wausau receives a Jefferson Award.

Brian Williams is a longtime volunteer. Soccer coach, big brother and history buff are a few of his titles.

"I like bringing history to life," Brian Williams says.

He does that by dressing as a fur trader and soldier for living history events.

Twice a year he makes memory bears at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill.The bears are sewn from the clothing of people who have died and given to their families.

"He's such a calming presence," funeral director Anna Winningham says.

When asked why he volunteers he say he gets a good feeling from helping others, and he encourages others to do the same.

"Anyone can read to someone or go to the hospital and hold someone's hand," Williams says.

