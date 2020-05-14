Lincoln County announces Memorial Day ceremonies

(WAOW) - Lincoln County has announced the events and ceremonies taking place over Memorial Day weekend, as well as information on flag marking graves.

Tomahawk will have no formal ceremonies due to COVID-19, but will continue a flag raising tradition at Veteran Memorial Park. These flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday at sunrise, then raised to full-staff at noon.

In the week leading up to Memorial Day, local veterans will place flags on veteran grave site markers. The cemeteries are Calvary, Greenwood, Prairie Rapids, Harrison, and two cemeteries at Tripoli.

Merrill veterans will also be placing flags on graves at Merrill Memorial Park and St. Francis Cemeteries.

Lincoln County Veterans Service Office provides the markers and flags being placed. There have been difficulties locating some of the graves, but there are multiple contacts available to arrange for a flag if a grave wasn't marked.

Lincoln County Veterans Service Office: 715-539-1083

Tomohawk cemetaries can contact Bill Burcalow: 715-612-7118

Merrill cemeteries can contact Commander Mike Porath at 715-218-2891 or John Van Lieshout at 715-218-3135.

The list of events for Merrill and Hamburg can be viewed in the PDF below.