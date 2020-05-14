Gov. Evers urges Legislature to come up with a plan to battle COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) —​ Gov. Tony Evers urged the Legislature to come up with a plan to fight COVID-19 after the state Supreme Court struck down his Safer at Home order.

"Republican legislators have convinced four members of the Supreme Court to throw Wisconsin into chaos, putting public health and lives at serious risk," Evers posted on Twitter.

"I am disappointed in this decision, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of our state," Evers said. "After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same."

Up to now, we were in a pretty good place in our battle against #COVID19. We had reached almost all our gating criteria. We had opened up small businesses across the state, putting folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 14, 2020

In a decision released late Wednesday, the court ruled 4-3 in the case brought forth by Republican lawmakers that sought to block the Safer at Home extension issued last month by Evers’ top health secretary, Andrea Palm.

The court ruled Palm did not follow legal rule-making procedures when issuing parts of the Safer at Home order.

The court also said that because proper rule make procedures were not followed, there could be no criminal penalties for violating the order.

In the end, the court ruled that Ever's emergency order is "declared unlawful, and unenforceable."

(Read the full opinion HERE )