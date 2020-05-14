Elementary schools go virtual for a track meet

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Usually, around this time of year the D.C. Everest elementary schools host a field day for its students. This year they're going virtual.

Teachers sent out links to how-to videos, and each video explains one of the nine events students can choose from. Students are encouraged to complete five or more and to submit videos of them completing the challenge.

The virtual meet gives students and families an opportunity to try events and challenges that are designed to be completed at home.

"Our physical education teachers have created some virtual challenges for the kids and they are able to submit videos, we just wanted to create something special for the kids that they could do at home have some fun with," said Karen Wegge, Physical Education Health Curriculum Coordinator for the D.C. Everest School District.

The virtual track meet will continue through next week as the school year wraps up.