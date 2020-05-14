Community COVID-19 testing at NTC on May 19

Wausau, WI (WAOW) - Marathon and Lincoln County Health Departments are providing COVID-19 testing in Wausau next week.

The National Guard is conducting drive-through testing at Northcentral Technical College on Tuesday, May 19 from 11 am -7 pm.

No appointments are necessary, and anyone five years or older with at least one symptom can be tested.

Testing is first come first serve, and there may be a wait. Attendees should be prepared to wait in their vehicles.

“We feel that by expanding testing, we will be better able to track and manage the spread of disease.” Said Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer. “It should be noted that anyone who gets tested will be asked to quarantine themselves until their test results are returned. Individuals who seek testing should be aware of this restriction prior to seeking a test."

Test results will be provided by the National Guard or the local health department.