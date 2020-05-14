Area businesses prepare to open back up after Safer at Home order is lifted

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) - Thursday was a exciting day for Gorski's in Mosinee, they used what was meant for 're-opening day" as their grand opening.

"We are clean, we are happy and ready to serve you," said Amy Elvis, bar manager for Gorski's.

Gorski's was just opened for two days before the 'Safer at Home' order forced them to shut their doors.

"So we started doing to go and so we are super excited to have people come in and see our awesome place," Elvis said.

As soon as they got the all clear, they made sure they were ready to open by Thursday.

"Just like any other time whether there is corona virus or not you want to make sure you have a clean establishment a safe place for people to dine that is what people do they want to come out and feel comfortable and spend money," Elvis said.

Though some businesses are eager to open back up, some are taking their time.

"I wanted to make sure we are prepared to do this safely and effectively," said Michael Erdmann owner of Trailside Bar and Grill in Schofield .

His staff was busy putting together the final touches so they could reopen on Friday.

"We have been cleaning, waxing the floors disinfecting, the dining room tables are 6 feet apart," Erdmann said.

However, it is not just bars and restaurants opening back up.

For costumers in need of some pampering, salons have started to open their doors.

"My work was my connection to my people and my clients so it feels good to be back," said Jen Taylor owner of The Lash Boutique Plus in Wausau.

Taylor is opening up with some precautions in place.

"Clients will wait in their cars so I can take time to sanitize I have included new things like bed coverings, masks, gloves and I will be taking peoples temperature when they come in," said Taylor.