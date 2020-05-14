A local school district ramps up lettuce production

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local school district has ramped up their lettuce production since schools in our area have closed.

As part of a remodeling project at D.C. Everest High School, a grow room was added for their agri-science program. They started a hydroponic farm, meaning no soil is used to grow the crops. The farm is paying major dividends already.

"We are able to go from seed to salad in about 5 weeks, a few staff members and I have been laboring ever since school was dismissed to grow produce for our food distribution program we do here at D.C. Everest," said John Glynn, Agriscience Teacher at D.C. Everest high school.

The schools' hydroponic farm has put them in a unique position to continue helping families during this unprecedented time.