When officers fall, this team responds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- When a law enforcement officer dies, there is a team dedicated to helping their families and departments handle the tragedy.

The Law Enforcement Death Response (LEDR) team is made up of fifteen men and women from across the state.

The tragedies they respond to are unfortunately familiar to Central Wisconsin. On March 22, 2017 the team responded to death of Detective Jason Weiland.

Volunteers helped the Weiland family and Everest Metro Police Department plan his funeral, receive the benefits they were entitled to, and gave them someone to talk to about the shooting.

This week, the LEDR team released videos that feature Detective Weiland's family and the Everest Metro Police Chief. The videos detail what they expereinced and how the team was there to help.

LEDR team member Todd Thomas said the videos lift a curtain and show what went on behind the police lights and press conference. You can watch them here:

To learn more about the team you can visit their website at https://www.wiledr.org/