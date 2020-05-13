Wausau’s “popcorn stand” continues tradition while pushing through the COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've lived in the Wausau area for some time, or taken a drive around downtown over the years, then you may have noticed a popcorn wagon on the corner of 3rd & Scott Street.

This year, Chip's Popcorn Wagon marks 25 years of being a staple in the community.

The owner, Chip Winter, said he usually opens on April 1 for a six month period, as a way to celebrate and bring in the spring season after a long winter.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused Chip to open in early May. Winter said he will continue the tradition in the safest way possible moving forward as a carryout business.

"In the summer time a lot of visitors come to Wausau and I’m a little information center as well,” Winter said. "I'm just happy to be open and serving customers again."

The wagon usually sees 30-50 customers a day, but business has slowed down a little so far because of the pandemic. Winter said he will continue to bring smiles to people's faces.

The wagon is open Mon-Sat from 11am-5pm.