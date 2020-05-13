Wausau Outlet gives more than $1,500 in free gas to medical workers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- As a way to show nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) how much they're appreciated, Wausau Outlet is giving away $1,500 dollars in free gas to them.

The giveaway took place at The Store location near the intersection of South 3rd Avenue and Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

"We got this idea from some folks in another city that were doing it and we think it's a nice way to kind of pay-it-forward, and hopefully other people get the same idea to help out essential workers," said Wausau Outlet Owner Greg Petrack.

Petrak says he's planing on doing other giveaways to thank frontline workers.