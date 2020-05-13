Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election surpasses the April election

Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election surpasses the April electionNew
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several clerks in the 7th congressional district tell News 9 that voter turnout for Tuesday's election was higher than the April election.
However, absentee voting on Tuesday seemed to be down from April's absentee votes.Preliminary data shows 48% of voters voted absentee in comparison to 70% in April.
Some counties in the area that News 9 spoke with have reported the following:
- Marathon County: 51%
- Oneida County: 50%
- Taylor County: 50%
- Lincoln County: 38%
- Clark County: 25%
Municipalities will have to meet within the next week or so to discuss and confirm exact absentee and official ballot numbers.