 Skip to Content

Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election surpasses the April election

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:54 pm 2020 Election, Top Stories, Wisconsin News

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several clerks in the 7th congressional district tell News 9 that voter turnout for Tuesday's election was higher than the April election.

However, absentee voting on Tuesday seemed to be down from April's absentee votes.Preliminary data shows 48% of voters voted absentee in comparison to 70% in April.

Some counties in the area that News 9 spoke with have reported the following:

  • Marathon County: 51%
  • Oneida County: 50%
  • Taylor County: 50%
  • Lincoln County: 38%
  • Clark County: 25%

Municipalities will have to meet within the next week or so to discuss and confirm exact absentee and official ballot numbers.

Rashad Williams

News 9 Reporter

Related Articles

Skip to content