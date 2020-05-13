Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election surpasses the April election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several clerks in the 7th congressional district tell News 9 that voter turnout for Tuesday's election was higher than the April election.

However, absentee voting on Tuesday seemed to be down from April's absentee votes.Preliminary data shows 48% of voters voted absentee in comparison to 70% in April.

Some counties in the area that News 9 spoke with have reported the following:

Marathon County: 51%

Oneida County: 50%

Taylor County: 50%

Lincoln County: 38%

Clark County: 25%

Municipalities will have to meet within the next week or so to discuss and confirm exact absentee and official ballot numbers.