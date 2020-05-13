USDA offers aid webinar for area farmers

(WAOW) - Farmers, ranchers, and other producers have an opportunity to join an informational webinar about direct payments through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

On Thursday, May 14 at 1 pm ET the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA), Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), and Farm Service Agency (FSA) will host the webinar. It is meant to share the information needed to apply for direct payments through CFAP, when the application period begins.

In a press release, the USDA explains the two lines of assistance it is providing to agricultural producers as a part of the $19 billion CFAP.

"USDA will provide $16 billion in direct support based on losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted. Also, USDA will assist eligible producers facing additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19."

Producers who are new to FSA programs are encouraged to join the webinar.

Anyone interested can apply in advance here.