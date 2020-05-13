Two free COVID-19 testing locations in Oneida next week

Oneida, Wis (WAOW) - With assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard, there will be two community COVID-19 testing events in Oneida County. It will be drive through style swab tests.

On Wednesday, May 20, testing will occur from 11 am to 7 pm at Lakeland Union High School, in Minocqua. On Thursday, May 21, testing will occur from 11 am to 7 pm at James Williams Middle School, in Rhinelander.

Anyone 5 years or older, with at least one symptom of COVID-19, that live or work in Wisconsin are can be tested. Be prepared to provide a current address, county of residence, and phone number at the testing site. Anyone tested is expected to self-isolate until the results come back.

With interest in the testing events being unknown, anyone attending should prepare for a wait time, and expect to remain in their vehicle at all times.

More information about local testing is available at https://publichealth.co.oneida.wi.us/