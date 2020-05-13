The race for State Senate District 12

(WAOW) -- Tom Tiffany was elected to the 7th congressional District seat on Tuesday, drawing attention to the future of his State Senate position for the 12th District.

A democrat looking to begin his political career is facing a Republican state representative in the State Senate.

Mary Felzkowski has served as a state rep out or Irma for the past 8 years, serving on comittees that she said serve residents in the northwoods.

"I've served on the rural schools' task force, I've handled DPI and the budget, I just know I've got the experience," said Felzkowski.

On the other side is Democrat Eduard Vocke. He boasts that he's not a career politician and promises to focus on agriculture and consumers.

"I've worked with a lot of farmers in the state of Wisconsin as an advocate for direct to consumer sales, which I think could really help address some of the gaps and our shortfalls for food supplies," said Vocke.

The general election is set for November 3rd.