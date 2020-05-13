 Skip to Content

The race for State Senate District 12

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 6:27 pm
6:15 pm 2020 Election, News, Politics, Top Stories, Wisconsin News

(WAOW) -- Tom Tiffany was elected to the 7th congressional District seat on Tuesday, drawing attention to the future of his State Senate position for the 12th District.

A democrat looking to begin his political career is facing a Republican state representative in the State Senate.

Mary Felzkowski has served as a state rep out or Irma for the past 8 years, serving on comittees that she said serve residents in the northwoods.

"I've served on the rural schools' task force, I've handled DPI and the budget, I just know I've got the experience," said Felzkowski.

On the other side is Democrat Eduard Vocke. He boasts that he's not a career politician and promises to focus on agriculture and consumers.

"I've worked with a lot of farmers in the state of Wisconsin as an advocate for direct to consumer sales, which I think could really help address some of the gaps and our shortfalls for food supplies," said Vocke.

The general election is set for November 3rd.

Tom Lally

Related Articles

Skip to content