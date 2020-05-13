SeniorSendoff: Rapids School of Performing Arts seniors

Congratulations to the seven seniors of the Rapids School of Performing Arts.

They are:

· Kaylie Marzofka, Kadisyn Ceplina, (Kadisyn rhymes with Madison) and Amanda Kester from Lincoln High School

· Megan Shields and Molly McCarthy from John Edwards High School

· Allison Taylor and Clare Weidmeyer from Assumption High School

Most of these ladies started dancing when they were just three or four and have been dancing ever since.

Most weeks, they average three to four hours of practices, three to four nights a week.

In addition to dance, all seven have served as dance teacher assistants, helping teach and mentor younger students in the studio.

Their nominator says all seven girls work really hard at everything they do, whether it's dance, school, or any other activities.

Congratulations on great high school careers, ladies, and best of luck next year!