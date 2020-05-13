SeniorSendoff: Maleah Krush, SPASH

Congratulations to Maleah Krush of SPASH.

Maleah was about to start her fourth year playing soccer for the Panthers. She would've been one of four seniors on that team.

She was also active on the volleyball court, where she played club volleyball most of her high school career.

And she's one of the original Ruggers of the Panthers Rugby team.

It's the first girls rugby team in Central Wisconsin, and got its start three years ago.

Her skills got her selected to the Badger's Select Rugby Team, where she traveled to North Carolina to play in the largest rugby tournament in the country.

Maleah is off to serve her country soon, joining the Air National Guard after graduation.

Congrats on a great high school career, and best of luck next year!