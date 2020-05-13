Rain likely tonight

Today: Becoming cloudy and a little breezy with a light shower or two possible by late afternoon.

High: 58 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered light rain.

Low: 46 Wind: SE 5-15

Thursday: Showers likely in the morning, then a few breaks of sun during the afternoon.

High: 65 Wind: Becoming West around 10

Temperatures will be a little warmer today but it might not feel like it. You won't feel a real warm-up until next week, when it will suddenly be more Summer-like for a few days

Today will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday, however, there will be more clouds and more of a breeze. These factors might actually make it seem a little cooler than yesterday. High temps will reach the mid to upper 50s with a southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

The clouds are coming in with a weak storm system that might produce a few spotty light showers late this afternoon. The main thrust of scattered showers will hold off until sunset or after dark. Some of the showers will linger into Thursday morning, then we should have a few breaks of sun Thursday afternoon with high in the mid 60s.

A weak upper level weather system could bring spotty showers once again Thursday night and this system should clear out by Friday leaving us with a good day to round out the work week. We should have partly cloudy conditions and highs in the 60s on Friday.

Over the weekend, another low pressure system will approach Wisconsin from the southwest. At one point it looked like the rain-maker might move in already by Saturday afternoon, but now it looks like it might not arrive until Saturday evening and then it could linger - producing some wet weather into Sunday morning. So most of Saturday could turn out fairly nice with highs in the 60s. Sunday could be a little cooler with the rain and clouds for the first half of the day.

Next week we should have a nice southwest wind developing and this will help warm things up. Highs should be in the low 70s on Monday, mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, and possibly around 80 on Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 13-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a warm front produced severe weather in the Southern Plains Region during the afternoon and night. A thunderstorm at Killeen TX produced wind gusts to 95 mph damaging 200 helicopters at Fort Hood causing nearly 500 million dollars damage. Another thunderstorm produced softball size hail at Hodges TX. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)