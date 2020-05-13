Nekoosa cancels Giant Pumpkin Fest

Nekoosa (WAOW) -- The Giant Pumpkin Fest in Nekoosa has been canceled because of COVID-19.

The event was scheduled to take place Oct. 3 and 4.

"This was a hard decision and we are very disappointed," the board of directors say in a Facebook post. "The festival is funded, in part, by local businesses which have been closed for most of the spring. The decision was made now to help mitigate the growing challenges of the significant planning and upfront logistics required to successfully execute the festival."

Right now, the festival is scheduled to return Oct. 2 and 3 in 2021.