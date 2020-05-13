Marshfield declares Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week

Marshfield, Wis (WAOW) - The City of Marshfield is declaring this week, May 10-16, Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week. They are hoping to increase awareness about the impact the bug can have on ash trees.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species originating from Asia, it was first discovered in Michigan in 2002, and Wisconsin in 2008. The bug eat ash leaves, and does little damage. It's the larva stage that kills trees, by feeding beneath the bark, which disrupts water and nutrients getting to the tree.

Marshfield hasn't confirmed any Emerald Ash Borer's in the area, but is taking a proactive approach. In 2016 ash trees were assessed for treatment or removal. This week, ash trees are being marked with ribbons so community members can better identify the tree.

Marshfield wants community members to consider taking a proactive approach to the trees on their own property. They recommend two resources: a local ISA certified arborist or tree care company, or the City Forestry Division.