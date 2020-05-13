Marathon County Sheriff’s Dept. launches “Police 2 Citizen” portal

MARATHON COUTNY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Depatment released a new tool for the community to stay on top of what's going on in the county under their jurisdiction.

The new "Police 2 Citizen" portal is an easy way for residents to check for a multitude of things, some including arrest records, inmate rosters, and daily incidents. Residents can also communicate with the department in the form of things like filing a complaint or requesting a home check while on vacation.

"It’s not instantaneous," Chief Deputy Chad Billeb said. "There’s a process that has to be gone through before those incidents will post to a map or to the incident list. That requires the officer to actually go to the call, investigate the call, report on it, and then have their supervisor approve the report."

The portal will provide another direct line of contact with law enforcement and another sense of transparency.

To access the portal you can click here.