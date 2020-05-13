Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Tool theft

EASTON, WIS (WAOW) - Thieves rip off $1400 worth of tools near Wausau.

"They kicked in the service door of a garage on Highway N in the Town of Easton," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says.

Investigators believe there were two thieves.

They are now analyzing muddy footprints left behind.

"Once inside they stole tools including drills, an electric staple gun and hammer drill," Tatro says.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the thieves, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

