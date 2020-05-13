Health officials weigh in on inflammatory syndrome affecting kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Kids aren't able to express their symptoms as well as adults can which is why doctors say parents need to be extra cautious during this time to monitor your child's symptoms.

Across the country dozens of cases have been popping up about a rare illness impacting kids.

Fever, abdominal pain and rashes seem to be key symptoms.

There are still a lot of unknowns but the CDC is expected to alert doctors about what to watch out for and report cases of the syndrome.

"The correlation to COVID- 19 is something that would not surprise us," said Dr. Eunice Corujo-Incha with Ascension Pediatrics.

Right now it is still unclear if it is linked to COVID-19 which has seemingly impacted children at a lesser rate than adults.

A few health care systems in our area say they have started COVID-19 testing for kids.