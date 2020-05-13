GARDEN GOODIES: Blackberry butternut mini-pies

With Mother Nature slowing the growth of many things in Justin's garden, he used some ingredients from last years' harvest.

On this week's segment the Wake Up crew enjoyed blackberries. The blackberry plants, which are formally called canes, are quite easy to grow.

They will grow in most soils with little need for fertilizer. but I have found that they grow best in soil that kind-of mimics what might be found on the forest floor or near the edge of a forest.

They taste best when grown in mostly sunny areas, but will grow in the shade as well. Some canes are known to grow 10 to 15 feet high in good conditions, with the highest topping out at over 25 feet!

There are so many different hybrids and sub-species of blackberries that most casual growers could probably not decipher exactly which one they are growing. Justin let his canes grow as high as they want, but once they grow higher than 5 or 6 feet, they are prone to breaking. Many of his tallest canes broke in half due to heavy snow during the winter.

Justin said this was an experimental recipe. He created it on the fly with short notice and not quite the proper ingredients. He said it still needs to be perfected.

Josh says the mini-pie was pretty tart while Neena said it was just right.

Blackberry Butternut Mini-pies:

Ingredients (makes approximately 6 mini pies)

1 box of pie crust mix

1/4 cup vanilla almond milk creamer (for sweetness in the crust)

2 tbsp heavy whipping cream1/4 cup crushed wild butternuts (or walnuts)

2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener1 cup blackberries

1 packet of knox gelatin

Recipe: