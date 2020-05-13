GARDEN GOODIES: Blackberry butternut mini-pies
With Mother Nature slowing the growth of many things in Justin's garden, he used some ingredients from last years' harvest.
On this week's segment the Wake Up crew enjoyed blackberries. The blackberry plants, which are formally called canes, are quite easy to grow.
They will grow in most soils with little need for fertilizer. but I have found that they grow best in soil that kind-of mimics what might be found on the forest floor or near the edge of a forest.
They taste best when grown in mostly sunny areas, but will grow in the shade as well. Some canes are known to grow 10 to 15 feet high in good conditions, with the highest topping out at over 25 feet!
There are so many different hybrids and sub-species of blackberries that most casual growers could probably not decipher exactly which one they are growing. Justin let his canes grow as high as they want, but once they grow higher than 5 or 6 feet, they are prone to breaking. Many of his tallest canes broke in half due to heavy snow during the winter.
Justin said this was an experimental recipe. He created it on the fly with short notice and not quite the proper ingredients. He said it still needs to be perfected.
Josh says the mini-pie was pretty tart while Neena said it was just right.
Blackberry Butternut Mini-pies:
Ingredients (makes approximately 6 mini pies)
- 1 box of pie crust mix
- 1/4 cup vanilla almond milk creamer (for sweetness in the crust)
- 2 tbsp heavy whipping cream1/4 cup crushed wild butternuts (or walnuts)
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 cup sugar (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener1 cup blackberries
- 1 packet of knox gelatin
Recipe:
- Put blackberries, and sugar in a small pan. Bring to a boil. Stir and turn off the heat. Sprinkle 1 packet of gelatin over the berries and stir in thoroughly. Let stand while preparing the crust
- Mix pie crust mix with, crushed butternuts vanilla almond milk, cinnamon, heavy whipping cream and enough water to make a doughy consistency that can be formed into a ball.
- Roll out 6 small crusts (about 1/3 inch thick, a little thicker than a normal pie crust), each big enough to line the interior of a muffin tin. Grease the tin (I use coconut oil). Put the bottom crusts in the muffin tin. Spoon blackberry mixture into the 6 crusts. Roll out the rest of your dough into 6 top crusts. Lay the top crust on top of each mini-pie and press the edges to seal.
- Cook at 380° for 15 minutes, then turn down to 350° for the remaining 30 minutes (or until the top crust is golden brown.