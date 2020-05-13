Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures from 25 to 30 in many locations through 8 AM,
along with areas of frost.
* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freezing temperatures could kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation if not protected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&