Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Near freezing temperatures are expected. Low temperatures
at most locations will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor
vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&