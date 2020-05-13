 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 9:34 am
4:17 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Waupaca

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Near freezing temperatures are expected. Low temperatures
at most locations will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor
vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

waowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content