Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures from 25 to 30 in many locations through 8 AM,

along with areas of frost.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freezing temperatures could kill sensitive

outdoor vegetation if not protected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&