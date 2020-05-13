Five down, one to go; Wisconsin close to meeting criteria needed for ending “Safer at Home”

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin took two more steps Tuesday toward meeting five of the six criteria needed in order to move out of the "Safer at Home" restrictions and into Phase One of the "Badger Bounce Back," according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).

The latest testing data from DHS revealed four percent of the tests processed Tuesday came back positive; that was the smallest positive test rate in the last 14 days and continued a downward trajectory, which is one of the criteria outlined by DHS.

"I think it's a reassuring sign," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, the Chief Quality Officer for UW Health. "It means that we're seeing less of the disease and it makes us a little bit more reassured that we don't have these secret pockets of disease because we have available testing."

The downward trend of positive test rate over the last two weeks is one of the five criteria Wisconsin has now met according to DHS. The rest includes 95 percent of hospitals saying they are able to treat all patients without having to go into crisis mode and can test any staff members who display symptoms.

The downward trajectory of positive cases also applies to the rate among health care workers, another one of the criteria. The one remaining target is for a 14-day downward trend of flu-like illnesses.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday the recent progress compelled health authorities to reopen nonessential retail stores on Monday.

"The reason we made that change in our turning the dial is because this is a fairly low-risk activity," Van Dijk said. "We're not talking about large numbers of people being together. As you know, the order says only five people in a retail establishment."

Once the state hits all six criteria, and hires the additional 1,000 contract tracers it seeks, DHS said that will mark the end of "Safer at Home" and a transition into Phase One of the "Badger Bounce Back" plan.

Under Phase One, the state will allow public gatherings of as many as 10 people. Restaurants would open under "best practices," which the state has yet to specify, and K-12 schools and child care centers would be able to reopen as well.

"It's this balance between how we all want to get back to normal life and how we do it safely," Van Dijk said.

Melissa Baldauff, a spokeswoman for Governor Tony Evers, told 27 News Tuesday evening the governor's office is in the process of getting ready for a move into Phase One. Under the "Badger Bounce Back" plan, the state advises people older than 60 years old to keep staying home during Phase One. It also encourages residents to continue their work and education from remote locations when possible.