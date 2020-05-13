FEMA Awards $2.9 Million Grant to Village of Spencer

SPENCER, WI (WAOW) - The Village of Spencer has received a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grant is Pre-Distaster Mitigation (PDM) funds, and is intended for the construction of a safe room at the Village of Spencer High School.

“We are excited about these funds and the support it will provide,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator in a news release. “We are grateful to FEMA for their continued support!”

FEMA will pay for 90 percent of the project, and the school district will pay for the remaining 10 percent.