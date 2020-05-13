Deadline to set up direct deposit for stimulus payment Wednesday

(WKOW) -- The deadline to provide the Internal Revenue Service with your bank account information to get your stimulus payment through direct deposit ends Wednesday at noon.

If you don't set up direct deposit with the IRS it will take weeks or months to receive a paper check.

Bank information can be entered at "Get My Payment" at IRS.gov.

Many people have already gotten their payment. USA Today reports about 130 million people received payments worth $200 billion. 20 million payments haven't been sent yet.