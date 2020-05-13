Congressman-elect Tom Tiffany wants to “hit the ground running” for 7th Congressional District

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Republican Tom Tiffany has won the seat to Wisconsin's 7th Congressional district after a special election May 12. For the first time since September– after an impeachment and a pandemic– residents will again have representation in D.C.

As of Wednesday morning, 100 percent of precincts were reporting. Tiffany holding 57 percent of the votes. His opponent, Democrat Tricia Zunker, with 43 percent of the vote.

"We're going to hit the ground running right away." Said Tiffany during a one-on-one interview on News 9's Wake Up Wisconsin. "This morning I'll be hearing my staff out in Washington D.C. as well as in the district because we have a lot of work to catch up on."

The congressman-elect has a short amount of time too. The seat will be up for re-election in November, when he can vie for a two year term.

"I'll be doing my job in D.C., but making sure I keep my ear to the ground around here in northern and western Wisconsin," said Tiffany.

During the later part of his campaign, Tiffany touched on reopening the state, and getting Wisconsinites back to work.

"We know so much more about COVID-19; We know who it effects, primarily the elderly and those who have underlying health conditions. We can do a much better targeted, regional, approach in reopening the economy. It's important that we do that, if nothing else, for the health of our citizens."

Tiffany continued on to thank former congressman Sean Duffy for his service to the district. Duffy stepped down from the seat in September, citing family reasons.