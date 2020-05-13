Badger Minerals to start drilling in Oneida Co. on June 1st

Oneida County, Wis. (WXPR PUBLIC RADIO/WAOW)-- Our partners at WXPR Public Radio in Rhinelander are reporting that Badger Minerals will start drilling in eastern Oneida County on June 1st.

In an article on their website, WXPR Public Radio says the firm told Oneida Co. the drilling will begin near the Wolf River at the start of June.

It would be the first drilling in the badger state since 2012 and the first in Oneida Co. since the 1980s.

According to WXPR Public Radio, the company "wants to learn more about what’s underground at the site in the Town of Schoepke. Buried minerals could include zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold."

The village of White Lake is set to discuss a resolution during their meeting Wednesday meeting that would call upon the Governor and the State Legislature to enact new legislation that provides greater protection of the Wolf River Watershed from the impacts of metallic sulfide mining.