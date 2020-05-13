Aspirus offering new services to help combat COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU (WAOW) - News 9 is learning new details about COVID-19 antibody testing at Aspirus and the impact health officials hope it has.

The hospital is coming up with new ways to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they need your help make that happen.

If you have recovered from the virus or have had symptoms for two weeks you can get tested for positive antibodies.

The tests will be performed daily and you can find out the results within 24 hours after samples have come through the hospital.

Healthcare officials say they are confident the accuracy of the testing will help critically ill patients fighting the COVID-19 virus.

"We take the plasma from antibodies from someone and give it to a very sick patient and the anti bodies will help fight the disease in a sick patient it is not FDA approved yet but they are studying it and its something Aspirus wants to get involved with for those clinical trials," said Deakin Washatkow, Director of System Laboratories for Aspirus.

Washatkow said it is important to note just because someone has positive antibodies does not mean it will stop from getting COVID again.

The test will have no out of pocket costs but you have to call your primary care physician to make an appointment to get tested.

On Wednesday, Aspirus also announced drive up lab work to help continue to keep the hospital and yourself safe from any exposures of the virus.

"This had enabled us to pivot the care model and ensure that we can deliver the care we need and continue and monitor chronic lab work and support our need to perform surgeries and other procedural work," said Matt Brewer the Vice President of Operations Medical Group.

Brewer calling it a "stability move" and hopes this continues with or without COVID-19.

Both the antibody testing and drive up lab work are available immediately.