Area colleges going virtual for grads

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) - Northcentral Technical College (NTC) and Steven's point both altered commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19.

NTC is recognizing the class of 2020 through a virtual commencement on Saturday, March 16 at 10 am. The nearly 800 graduates will have the opportunity to join an in-person ceremony in December.

"While the coronavirus pandemic has changed many things, it has not changed the exceptional achievements of the class of 2020," they said in a news release. "As NTC graduates enter the workforce, they will continue to do great things while positively impacting the communities where they live and work."

Their online commencement is available at ntc.edu/commencement

Stevens Point has postponed graduation, but is doing what they can to make graduating special still.

Graduation is not yet be virtual, but many celebrations are, and Stevens Point made filters for them. Graduates, family and friends have access to a variety of filters, backgrounds, photos and frames available on social media. The options are available on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Zoom.

