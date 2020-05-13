Annual Wisconsin state parks sticker now available for sale online

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now offering annual state park passes for sale online for the first time in agency history.

The service, YourPassNow, is part of the DNR’s overall effort to accommodate the high demand for state park stickers and to encourage Wisconsinites to visit the state’s beautiful array of public land.

Stickers available for purchase online include:

Annual Wisconsin Resident: $28

Wisconsin Resident Senior (65+): $13

Non-Resident: $38

The service provides an alternative to the traditional in-person purchase or order by phone.

“We are excited to offer a new and convenient way to purchase an annual state park sticker. Wisconsin boasts some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces anywhere, including state parks, natural areas, trails, forests and more,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. “Things may be a little different these days, but taking advantage of the state’s natural resources is not only possible, but it’s vital to the body and soul.”

Annual state trail passes and reduced-rate annual stickers are not currently available for purchase online but can still be purchased over the phone. Annual stickers are valid through December 31, 2020.

Annual trail passes and other park passes not listed above are still available for purchase with a credit card by phone from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. seven days a week by calling toll free: 1-888-305-0398.

For more information on purchasing a state park admission sticker, please visit the State Park Admissions webpage. A map of open properties can be downloaded and printed here.