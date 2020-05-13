About 48% vote absentee in Wisconsin special election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- About 48% of voters cast ballots absentee in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District election, far below the statewide rate in last month's statewide election.

Both elections went forward despite a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Tom Tiffany defeated Democrat Tricia Zunker in Tuesday's race to finish out the remainder of Republican Sean Duffy's term. Based on preliminary results, Tiffany beat Zunker by 14 points. Of those who voted, more than 85,000, or 45%, cast ballots absentee. In last month's statewide presidential primary and spring general election, about 71% of all ballots cast were absentee.