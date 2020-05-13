A few wet periods mixed with nice spring weather

Occasional light rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a weak front moves through. The rain amounts should be modest, generally about 0.10 to 0.20 inches. That will certainly help to perk up your lawns, crops, and flowers though. It won't be nearly as cold Wednesday night as it has been in recent nights. Look for the lows to drop into the mid 40s with southeast winds around 10 mph. Most of the light showers should end later Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies persisting throughout the day. Hopefully we'll catch a few peeks of sun in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be from the south at 4-9 mph becoming west by afternoon. An isolated shower could pop up yet Thursday evening and night, otherwise partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 40s will be the rule.

Friday still looks like a nice day with more sunshine along with highs around 67 degrees, back to normal. Much of Saturday should be decent as well with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s then top out in the mid to upper 60s. However a fairly potent low pressure system will push into the area Saturday night bringing gustier winds and soaking rain. There might be some weak thunderstorms as well. The rain may very well linger through midday Sunday before gradually tapering off to drizzle or sprinkles. Rain totals should be at least .50 to .75 inch in the region, probably heaviest in the south half of the area. Sunday may be pretty cool with highs around the upper 50s to near 60.

Great weather is still on tap for next week! The jet stream will be bulging north into Canada, allowing warmer than normal air to surge into Wisconsin. Monday looks mostly sunny with highs around 70. Tuesday should be partly cloudy and warmer with highs around 77. Then it will be actually summer-like Wednesday and Thursday with highs perhaps in the low 80s. It could be a bit muggier as well. At this point the next chance of a shower or thunderstorm for next week appears to be around Thursday night the 21st.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 13-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1981 - A tornado 450 yards in width destroyed ninety percent of Emberson TX. People did not see a tornado, but rather a wall of debris. Homes were leveled, a man in a bathtub was hurled a quarter of a mile, and a 1500 pound recreational vehicle was hurled 500 yards. Miraculously no deaths occurred in the tornado. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - A cold front brought an end to the early season warm spell in the north central U.S., but not before the temperature at Sioux City IA soared to a record warm 95 degrees. Strong southwesterly winds ahead of the cold front gusted to 52 mph at Marais MI. Evening thunderstorms produced golf ball size hail at Rockford MN, and wind gusts to 75 mph at Belmond IA. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)