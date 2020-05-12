WI meets 5 of 6 gating criteria for Badger Bounce Back Plan

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Wisconsin has now met five of the six gating criteria for opening back up according to the Badger Bounce Back Plan.

The Department of Health Services gave Wisconsin the "green light" to:

Downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases

Downward trend of positive tests as a percent of total tests

95 percent of hospitals affirm they can treat patients without crisis standards of care

Hospitals have arranged for testing for symptomatic staff treating patients

Downward trend of cases among health care workers.

The only category still with a "red light" is the downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period.