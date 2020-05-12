WI meets 5 of 6 gating criteria for Badger Bounce Back Plan

WI meets 5 of 6 gating criteria for Badger Bounce Back PlanNew
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Wisconsin has now met five of the six gating criteria for opening back up according to the Badger Bounce Back Plan.
The Department of Health Services gave Wisconsin the "green light" to:
- Downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases
- Downward trend of positive tests as a percent of total tests
- 95 percent of hospitals affirm they can treat patients without crisis standards of care
- Hospitals have arranged for testing for symptomatic staff treating patients
- Downward trend of cases among health care workers.
The only category still with a "red light" is the downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period.