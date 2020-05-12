SeniorSendoff: Matthew Kissner, Pittsville

Congratulations to Matthew Kissner of Pittsville.

Matthew is a three sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball.

In football, his senior year was a decorated one. He earned first team all-conference honors as both a quarterback and a safety, and second team honors as a punter.

In basketball, he was a three year varsity starter, and this last year, earned first team all-conference and first team all-state honors in D5.

He finished his career with more than 1,300 points and was also named the CWC-South player of the year.

He's bummed he's missing his senior year of baseball, where he pitched and played third base.

Matthew plans to continue his basketball career next year at college.

Congratulations on a great high school career, and best of luck next year!