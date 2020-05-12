SeniorSendoff: Kyli Blume, Marathon

Congratulations to Kyli Blume of Marathon.

Kyli was a three sport athlete at Marathon, playing volleyball, basketball, and running track as well.

She was a varsity team captain the past two years for both her volleyball and basketball teams.

This year, she earned second team all-conference honors for both sports.

In school, Kyli was vice president of her class all four years, and was a member of a number of groups, including the National Honor Society.

She finished her high school career tops in her class.

Kyli is headed to UW-Eau Claire next year to study education.

Congratulations on a great career, and best of luck to you next year!