Rainy late Wednesday, warmer heading toward the weekend

Tuesday night should be our last night of frost potential in the area with this long cold snap we have been in. A FROST ADVISORY will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday for all of central Wisconsin, including the Wausau area. It shouldn't be quite as cold as Monday night for most of the region when a lot of spots had lows in the mid to low 20s, and even some upper 10s. Most areas should drop into the upper 20s Tuesday night, with around 30 degrees expected at the Wausau Airport. A few clouds may develop late in the night with light winds.

Wednesday will turn cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph can be expected. Scattered rain showers may develop in the afternoon as a front approaches from the west. The rain should be more widespread Wednesday evening and night with a good quarter inch or so possible. Lows will stay in the 40s Wednesday night. Scattered showers may linger into Thursday, but it is unclear yet how long they will linger. Some of our models suggest the rain will end in the morning, while other models keep the showers around until late afternoon. Stay tuned for updates on that. Otherwise even with mostly cloudy skies it will be a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday should be a great day with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. The sunshine won't last too long though, as the next low pressure system will move in Saturday. It will bring another batch of rain showers by the late afternoon and evening. A stray thunderstorm is also possible. Highs should reach the mid 60s. Any showers would end Sunday morning. We could catch some sunshine later Sunday with highs again well into the 60s.

Even warmer, more summer-like conditions will invade our region next week. The high temperatures should climb to about 73 Monday and 79 on Tuesday under partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday. There is a fighting chance of seeing high in the low 80s for a few days after that with isolated thunderstorms also possible. It looks like the big change is coming.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:20 p.m., 12-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1972 - In Texas, A cloudburst dumped sixteen inches of rain north of New Braunfels sending a thirty foot wall of water down Blueders Creek into the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers washing away people, houses and automobiles. The flood claimed 18 lives and caused more than twenty million dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)

1982 - A late season snowstorm struck the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies. The storm produced 46 inches of snow at Coal Creek Canyon, located near Boulder. (David Ludlum)